Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 33,885 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,885 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $9,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.13. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $4,791,636.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

