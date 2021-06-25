Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,796 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Dollar General by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $213.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.90.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

