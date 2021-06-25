Federated Hermes Inc. Takes Position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,750,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 4.75% of EMCORE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ EMKR opened at $10.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.38. EMCORE Co. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.93 million, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.32.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.40 million. EMCORE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 9.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

