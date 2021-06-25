FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02, RTT News reports. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FedEx stock traded down $11.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.79. 366,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,295. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $129.28 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869 in the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.12.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

