FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.50-21.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.48. FedEx also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $20.500-21.500 EPS.

Shares of FDX traded up $6.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $303.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,515,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $299.47. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $129.28 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.01. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $332.12.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,426.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

