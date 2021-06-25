Fei Protocol Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last week, Fei Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and $37.66 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003075 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00046402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00098723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00161134 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,232.02 or 0.99990297 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

