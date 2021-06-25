Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRRVY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Grupo Santander raised Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of FRRVY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,890. Ferrovial has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.32.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

