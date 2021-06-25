FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for FIGS in a report issued on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FIGS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

FIGS stock opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. FIGS has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $49.74.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

