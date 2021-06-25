Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Major Shareholder Acquires $443,362.50 in Stock

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 39,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $443,362.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 123,945 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,044.60.

On Friday, June 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 363,065 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,247,860.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCV opened at $12.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,630,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,961,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth approximately $5,873,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth approximately $3,862,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth approximately $3,589,000. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

