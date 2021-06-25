FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,165,567 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 371,661 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of FireEye worth $277,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in FireEye by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $73,596,000 after buying an additional 2,087,348 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,837,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FireEye by 127.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after buying an additional 1,251,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye during the first quarter valued at about $34,095,000. Finally, CRV LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,527,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FEYE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 17,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.12. FireEye, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

In other news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,705,284.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,372 shares in the company, valued at $12,894,909.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

