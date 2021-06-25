First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,044 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in First American Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 72.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in First American Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

First American Financial stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.16. 766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,587. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $66.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.52.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.