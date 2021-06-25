First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,273 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $9,475,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $1,769,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,252,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after buying an additional 165,994 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $1,261,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $28.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.