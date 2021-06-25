First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $18.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of First Horizon have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company’s earnings surprise history is decent, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Efforts to strengthen core Tennessee banking franchise, improving credit quality, rising loan and deposit balances keep us encouraged. The company is banking on customers in its existing footprint for additional business opportunities. This is likely to support its organic growth. Given its strong liquidity and balance sheet position, First Horizon’s capital deployments look sustainable. However, pressure on margin due to low interest rates and rising expenses, on account of increasing compensation and benefit expenses, might deter the bottom-line expansion. Further, considerable exposure to commercial loans is concerning.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

NYSE FHN traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.72. 42,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,642. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $4,280,715.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,283,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $81,685,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

