First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of FTCS opened at $74.66 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $76.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.71.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

