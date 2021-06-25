Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Shares Down 7.4%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY)’s share price was down 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.70.

About Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY)

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments.

