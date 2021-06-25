Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will announce earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Foot Locker reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $6.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $6.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $544,993.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $69,007,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $45,742,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $46,778,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 291.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,703 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,196,000 after buying an additional 466,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.98. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

