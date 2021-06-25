Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Gap Up to $61.17

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $61.17, but opened at $63.70. Foot Locker shares last traded at $62.83, with a volume of 15,927 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

