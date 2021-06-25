Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of FSUGY opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.93. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

