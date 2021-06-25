Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,057,000 after purchasing an additional 892,470 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,508,000 after acquiring an additional 657,978 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,825,000 after acquiring an additional 271,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 74.6% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 584,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,021,000 after acquiring an additional 249,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FBHS traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $98.20. The company had a trading volume of 21,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,232. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.37 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.26.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FBHS shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

