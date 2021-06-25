Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 21,770 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 941,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $695,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,250,000 after buying an additional 76,078 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.21.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $5.25 on Friday, hitting $909.82. 371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,675. The stock has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $543.03 and a 52 week high of $913.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $848.99.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.