Franklin Resources Inc. Has $566.65 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,453,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,697 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.99% of Capital One Financial worth $566,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 78.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 517.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 34,440 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,732,000 after buying an additional 231,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.47.

COF stock traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.38. The company had a trading volume of 17,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $168.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.06.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

