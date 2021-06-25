Franklin Resources Inc. Has $639.36 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,611,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 117,092 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $639,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,349,154,000 after purchasing an additional 82,512 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 264.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,835,000 after buying an additional 661,754 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $249,349,000 after acquiring an additional 40,503 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 563,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,772,000 after acquiring an additional 21,418 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,058,199. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $518.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,194. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.61 and a 12 month high of $523.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

