Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 1,679,387 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,225,527 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679,387 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.93% of The TJX Companies worth $742,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,766,499,000 after purchasing an additional 248,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,090,153,000 after acquiring an additional 118,145 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,718 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,441,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,295,000 after acquiring an additional 479,849 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,663,948. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.23. The firm has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

