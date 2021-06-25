Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 228,039 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,200,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 228,039 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $550,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,029. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.86. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.