Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 360,986 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,632,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 360,986 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 7.95% of Voya Financial worth $613,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Bank lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 9.9% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 35.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 29,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 28.5% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 177,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 39,321 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VOYA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.93.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $195,750.00. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Insiders have sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VOYA traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $61.75. 1,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,542. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.