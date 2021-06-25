Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.83 million.

Several research firms recently commented on FRPT. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded up $5.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,601. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -675.00 and a beta of 0.73. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $79.13 and a 52-week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,497 shares in the company, valued at $14,611,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,327 shares in the company, valued at $26,215,527.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,320 shares of company stock worth $4,444,856 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

