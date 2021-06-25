Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FNLPF. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Fresnillo from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresnillo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

FNLPF stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $18.11.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

