Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.44. Fuel Tech shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 452,735 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTEK. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. Analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fuel Tech during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

