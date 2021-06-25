Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Funko from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised Funko from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lifted their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Funko from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.59.

Shares of FNKO opened at $22.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.45. Funko has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $2,127,839.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 61,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $1,382,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 980,014 shares of company stock valued at $22,625,650. Corporate insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $11,635,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 10.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 36,657 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 568.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 328,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 279,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $10,407,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

