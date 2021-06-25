FUZE Token (FUZE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $28,195.00

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One FUZE Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.68 or 0.00100971 BTC on exchanges. FUZE Token has a total market cap of $24,858.23 and $28,195.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FUZE Token has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00046246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00162344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00098499 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,433.78 or 1.00225086 BTC.

FUZE Token Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 761 coins. The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

