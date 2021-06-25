FY2021 EPS Estimates for Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Lowered by Analyst

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Minera Alamos in a research report issued on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Minera Alamos’ FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

MAI stock opened at C$0.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$295.83 million and a PE ratio of 134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a current ratio of 18.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.68. Minera Alamos has a 1-year low of C$0.48 and a 1-year high of C$0.78.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

