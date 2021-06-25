FY2021 EPS Estimates for Travis Perkins plc Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Travis Perkins in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travis Perkins’ FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TVPKF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of TVPKF stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.45. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $19.55.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.