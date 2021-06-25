FY2022 EPS Estimates for Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capcom in a report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capcom’s FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS:CCOEY opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of -0.43. Capcom has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $17.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.57.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

