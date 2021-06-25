FY2022 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. Cut by Analyst (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$290.89 million during the quarter.
Equinox Gold stock opened at C$9.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of C$2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 34.33. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.78 and a 12 month high of C$17.99.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.
See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.