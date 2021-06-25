FY2022 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. Cut by Analyst (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$290.89 million during the quarter.

EQX has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC cut their price target on Equinox Gold to C$11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Equinox Gold to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.34.

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$9.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of C$2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 34.33. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.78 and a 12 month high of C$17.99.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

