FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Increased by Analyst

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on K. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.85.

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$7.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.05 billion and a PE ratio of 5.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.23. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.56 and a 52 week high of C$13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.33 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 6.69%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$125,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,044,365.88. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$1,660,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,633,470. Insiders have sold 237,532 shares of company stock worth $2,310,843 in the last three months.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.