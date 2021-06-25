FY2023 EPS Estimates for Chewy, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Chewy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHWY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $80.62 on Thursday. Chewy has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,031.00, a PEG ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,164,993.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,328,973 shares of company stock valued at $514,655,134. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

