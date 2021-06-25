FY2023 EPS Estimates for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.28 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.29. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $79.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 819,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,618,000 after acquiring an additional 106,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,800,000 after acquiring an additional 91,796 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 33,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

