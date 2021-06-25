Gabrielle Sulzberger Buys 21,084 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 21,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CERE opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.98. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

CERE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

