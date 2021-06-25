Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Galectin Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 482,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,878. The company has a market capitalization of $198.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.35. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.79.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $109,175.00. 40.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 1,864.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 291,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 94,978 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 82,039 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 511,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

