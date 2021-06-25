Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Receives $2.37 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.37.

Several research firms have weighed in on GAU. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.90 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins cut shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.40 to $2.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAU. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Galiano Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 289.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Galiano Gold by 657.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 481,007 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $11,137,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.08. 1,586,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

