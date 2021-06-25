GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Stock Price Down 2.8%

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)’s stock price dropped 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.82 and last traded at $16.85. Approximately 2,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 477,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

GAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.15 million and a PE ratio of -20.12.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. The business had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 263.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GAN news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $64,254.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,655 shares of company stock worth $254,405. 9.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the 1st quarter valued at $1,102,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in GAN by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 431,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 108,830 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in GAN during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in GAN during the 1st quarter worth $20,020,000. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAN Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

