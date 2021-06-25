Gary B. Smith Sells 3,750 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $216,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Thursday, May 27th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $199,575.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $200,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $162,937.50.

On Monday, April 12th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $175,531.25.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $57.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.66.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Ciena by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.