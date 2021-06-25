Gary B. Smith Sells 3,750 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $216,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Thursday, May 27th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $199,575.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $200,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $162,937.50.

On Monday, April 12th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $175,531.25.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $57.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.66. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ciena by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 652,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,460,000 after buying an additional 406,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.