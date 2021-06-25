GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Stock Price Down 0.8%

GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 167.20 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 168.20 ($2.20). Approximately 652,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 831,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.60 ($2.22).

The company has a market capitalization of £744.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 167.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. GCP Student Living’s payout ratio is currently 3.22%.

GCP Student Living plc was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long-term dividends with RPI inflation-linked income characteristics.

