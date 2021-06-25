GenesisX (XGS) Market Cap Reaches $82,489.63

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 21.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $82,489.63 and $484.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,448,951 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

