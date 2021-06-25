Geode Capital Management LLC Has $88.27 Million Stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,200,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $88,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,198,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,472,000 after buying an additional 1,966,701 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,009,000 after buying an additional 1,885,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,579,000 after buying an additional 798,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,543,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,047,000 after buying an additional 754,037 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HTA opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 107.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.38. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 74.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

