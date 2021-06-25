Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,955,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 148,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $89,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in TC Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in TC Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 497,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,233,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TC Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 147,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.23.

TRP opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.62. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.96%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

