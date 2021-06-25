Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 21,938 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,486,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,938 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Voya Financial worth $94,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,443,000 after buying an additional 3,551,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,439,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,725,000 after purchasing an additional 190,925 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,701,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,215,000 after purchasing an additional 96,582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Voya Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,823,000 after purchasing an additional 285,171 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VOYA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.93.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

In related news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

