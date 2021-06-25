Geode Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,473,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,579.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,558.18. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $427.69 and a twelve month high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 27 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,606.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,620.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 284 shares of company stock worth $455,975 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

