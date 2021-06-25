Geoffrey M. Price Sells 50,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $2,966,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,817,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,485,689.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion and a PE ratio of -0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.36. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

OSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Oak Street Health by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oak Street Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,721,000 after acquiring an additional 145,075 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Oak Street Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.